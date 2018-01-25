SCSO working to serve warrant, barricade situation underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriffs Office deputies are working to get a man outside of a house in the southeast part of the county.
Deputies told FOX13 they are serving a felony warrant, but didn’t specify the kind of warrant they’re serving.
SCSO said they have called for SWAT and negotiators to help get the man outside safely. They have been working on serving the warrant since 5 p.m.
Deputies consider the man to be a “Sovereign Citizen.” They don’t believe anyone else is inside.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates LIVE on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.
