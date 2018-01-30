  • SCS's plan to help Governor's challenge of best education in the nation

    By: Jim Spiewak

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis is home to the largest school district in the state. So, how does Shelby County Schools help Tennessee lead the nation in education??

    Governor Bill Haslam challenged Tennessee to do just that in his State of the State address. An SCS spokesperson said they are relying heavily on the Destination 2025 Plan to help the state reach the governors goal. The plan is to get 90% of kids to graduate high school in the next 7 years.

    Currently, 82% of Memphians have a high school diploma. 23% of all people living in this city have graduated college.

    “On education, there is no state in the us demanding the spotlight like Tennessee. We are the fastest improving in country in math, reading and science,” Governor Haslam said.

    Haslam highlighted free college tuition programs, a low number of students with debt and more money going to teachers but admitted there are challenges.

    “Wherever you might fall in life’s path, education is critical to be the Tennessee we can be,” Haslam said.

    Since 2015, more than 33,000 students enrolled in college because of Tennessee Promise and 63% are still enrolled. Tennessee led the nation for FAFSA applications.

