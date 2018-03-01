  • Search and rescue underway for Arkansas man who drove into creek

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - A search and rescue is underway for a man police said drove into a creek Thursday morning.

    The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Search and Rescue, AR State police, and Game and Fish are all on the scene on a service road just off I-55 northbound, according to the Sheriff's office.

    A 911 call was placed around 3:38 AM from a man who said he lost control driving and landed in a creek, according to Crittenden Sheriff Mike Allen.

    The man said his vehicle was floating and he was standing on top of the car. When first responders arrived they could not find either.

    According to the Sheriff, the car has since been recovered but the search and rescue teams are still looking for the man.

    The man is from north Crittenden County, and his family is on the scene.

