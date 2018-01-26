0 Search for Laylah Washington's killers continues, MPD hits dead end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The MPD says someone needs to come forward to help them solve the murder of Laylah Washington.

Homicide detectives pleaded with the public for tips on Thursday.

Anything that could help lead to the killers of two-year-old Laylah Washington last June.

“This is a Memphis crime, and we need Memphis' help to solve this crime,” said Major Lambert Ross, Commander of Homicide for the MPD.

Detectives have poured over hours of surveillance video, interviewed more than 50 people, even gotten the help of other agencies, but after more than 7 months, MPD is no closer to finding Laylah’s killers.

“This was a baby. This was a baby. Barely walking,” said Major Ross.

Major Ross has worked a lot of homicides, but Laylah Washington’s murder struck a nerve.

“This case haunts us also,” said Ross.

But the Major Ross wonders if the case haunts the people with information.

“It's almost shameful that no one has come forward in this case,” he said. “The last tip we received on this case was in September.”

The MPD needs tips now more than ever. They were unable to get the license plate off the shooters' car.

“It was night, and it was hard to get tags. A black vehicle, [which is] common,” said Ross.

Detectives have conducted more than 50 interviews, and hours of surveillance video. All of the leg work has yielded nothing.

“It's a dead end,” said Leslie Washington, Laylah’s mom.

Washington wonders if anyone with information will ever come forward.

“I can't believe that they're actually being this quiet. This is a two-year-old baby,” she said.

Laylah loved sunglasses and her big brothers.

In the seven months that have passed though, the leads have gone cold. The calls have stopped coming in.

“I don't want them to forget about Laylah at all,” she said.

Major Ross said his team has not, and will not, forget. They plan to continue working Laylah’s case and any tips, until someone is behind bars for her murder.

“We're asking the community to help us to bring an end so we can close this case for this family,” said Major Ross.

“Everybody just want to be quiet, and that's not right,” said Washington.

Anyone with any information that leads to any arrest will receive a more than $20,000 reward. Just call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. You will remain anonymous.

