Search for man and 'endangered' girl ends with crash, suicide in DeSoto County

A wanted man who was with an endangered juvenile killed himself after leading deputies and police on a chase in DeSoto County, according to the sheriff’s department.
Officers with the Hernando Police Department began a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday morning. They were chasing a man wanted from out of state. A missing and endangered girl from Jackson, Tenn. was also in the car, according to investigators. Her age was not provided.
The girl who was endangered is 16 years old.
The suspect eventually crashed at the intersection of Slocum and McCracken Road.
After wrecking his car, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot himself, according to the sheriff’s department. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.
The suspect in the story is 24 years old.
The juvenile was unharmed. Investigators said she was taken into protective custody, but has since returned to her parents.
Neither the suspect or juvenile have been identified.
FOX13’s Tom Dees is working to learn additional information. He will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5 p.m.
