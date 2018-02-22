Search for suspects prompts brief lockdown at Olive Branch school

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A search for two suspects prompted a lockdown in Olive Branch Thursday afternoon.
This morning, the search began for two people who were in a stolen car. The driver turned around and eventually slammed into a deputy's cruiser.
The car was pushed into a ditch and the suspected car thieves ran into the woods.
Investigators received a tip that two people who matched the suspects' description ran into the area near Olive Branch Intermediate School. The school was placed on lockdown.
The two men were questioned, but they were determined not be the alleged thieves. The lockdown was then lifted.
The suspects in the stolen car incident are still at large.
We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
