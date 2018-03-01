  • Search underway for missing Memphis teen with schizophrenia

    Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing 19-year-old. 

    The City Watch alert was issued early Thursday morning.

    According to MPD, Antwon Beasley went missing from the 1400 block of Western Park Drive. 

    Police said he has Paranoid Schizophrenia and is Bi-polar. He is currently on his medication. 

    MPD described him as 6 feet tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing black jeans and a black coat

