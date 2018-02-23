0 Second Lawsuit alleged Memphis Bonding Company falsified documents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the second time this week, the Memphis Bonding Company faces allegations they falsified notary documents to get people to pay thousands of dollars.

Robert Bailey’s house has been in his family for decades. So, the thought of not being able to sell it or pull equity out of it, “it makes me sick it really does,” Bailey adds.

Bailey signed a document he said was just to assure his brother, who got arrested, would appear in court. So, he was shocked when he found out MCB has a lien on his house.

To get a lien, a notarized Deed of Trust is needed.

RELATED: Local bonding company under fire for legal trouble again

Bailey claims in his lawsuit MCB falsified the notary after he signed the paperwork.

“No one saw me sign anything but the man that handed me the paper at the check in desk” Bailey says.

Now, MBC is asking bailey to pay $5,500 to have the lien removed.

If this story sounds familiar it’s because I reported on the same allegations from a different plaintiff two days ago. “Since the story aired the phone's been ringing,” attorney Matt Jones said.

Jones represents both clients.

He said the new callers describe MCB’s sales pitch in the same way adding, “my house would not be in jeopardy if my relative showed up in court and two, I didn't sign anything in front of a notary and without signing something in front of a notary there shouldn't be a lien on somebody's house.”

On Wednesday, I got kicked out when I tried to ask MBC about the allegations, and was quickly asked to leave again on Friday.

MBC was ordered to stop writing new bond business in 2016 after the company kept $320,000 in collected taxes owed to the state.

That order is still in effect.

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.