  Security guard shot during armed robbery at Memphis bank

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a security guard was shot at a Memphis bank.

    The security guard was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Three suspects fled from the crime scene, according to Memphis police. None of them are in custody at this time.

    MPD and the FBI are investigating the case.

