Security guard shot during armed robbery at Memphis bank

Memphis police are investigating after a security guard was shot at a Memphis bank.
Offcs are on the scene of a robbery at 2015 East Brooks Road, 1st TN Bank. One male was shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. Susps: 3 male Blacks; one was wearing sunglasses and red pants. All 3 fled the scene and are not in custody at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 5, 2018
The security guard was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Three suspects fled from the crime scene, according to Memphis police. None of them are in custody at this time.
MPD and the FBI are investigating the case.
