Seniors go without hot water after pipe issue in City View Towers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Seniors living in the City View Towers went days without hot water, thanks to busted pipes at the facility due to cold weather.
“They just let him move in with no hot water or anything,” said Sheila Madden, who moved her father in a day after the issues came up.
“I really don’t like it at all,” she said. “I wish they would’ve told me.”
An employee of City View told FOX13 they have been updating all residents of the issue and their progress in fixing it.
A “Water Interruption” was deemed the issue. That issue began Tuesday, Jan. 2.
“They’re senior citizens,” Madden said.
Employees told FOX13 they expected the issue to be fixed by January 5.
