Serial carjacker behind bars after multiple incidents across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is behind bars after multiple carjackings across Memphis.

The first incident took place December 5th at 5:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Jackson Ave. MPD said the victim was sitting in a white 2011 Cadillac Escalade when he was approached by two men armed with AK-style pistols.

Officers said the victim was then ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint, then searched by the suspects who took his wallet.

Police said $1,000 in cash, a $7500 platinum cross necklace, and a Cadillac Escalade were stolen from the victim.

Cartrail Jacob was eventually developed as a suspect. Jacobs was positively identified as the person who pointed the gun at the victim's head.

Another Memphis man was leaving the Orion Credit Union in the 3100 block of Milbranch on December 21.

MPD said the victim was driving a Ford Escape when he was bumped by a black Ford sedan. The victim told police he pulled over to check the damage when two men inside the sedan got out of the car with guns.

The men pointed the guns at the victim and told him, "give me the money." The victim told officers the two suspects took his wallet and left the scene in his 2017 Ford Escape.

Memphis Police said another incident took place December 22nd in the 900 block of Parkway where three unknown men took a 2015 Ford Mustang. The car was followed by a 2015 Ford Taurus.

Jacobs was perviously convicted of carjacking and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in January of 2011. At that time he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

