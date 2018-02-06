Several Dixie Homes Murda Squad members indicted in undercover drug investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A nine-month undercover drug investigation has led to 34 indictments.
The investigation involved more than 100 undercover drug buys; drugs including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone and Ecstasy. The purchases took place at local hotels, storefront parking lots, apartment parking lots, and private residences.
Most of those arrested in December were members of the Dixie Homes Murda Squad, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General Office.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.
