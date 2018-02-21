0 Several storm drains in Memphis remain clogged with rain continuing to fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 discovered several storm drains in areas of South Memphis and Orange Mound remained clogged with leaves and trash during the light rain fall.

Several drains on Kimball Avenue look completely clogged with leaves and trash blocking water from getting in.

FOX13 counted more than 10 drains on Kimball Avenue that were partially or completely blocked.

We found several more clogged drains in South Memphis.

Trending stories:

Carlos McLemore lives in on Kimball Avenue. McLemore said the flooding sometimes gets so bad on Kimball it affects the walk and drive home.

"We would have to make a detour and go around a mile or two away from your house just to get to your house,” McLemore said.

Orange Mound Business owner Sam Abusall said the city should do better cleaning the drains in front of his business.

"In 20 years, I've only seen it once,” Abusall said.

The city couldn’t provide us with an area where crews were working today. McLemore said he hopes Public Works gets to his neighborhood before the massive rainfall.

"As you can see it’s probably going to be flooded again right here in no town,” McLemore said.

The city encourage residents that may experience localized flooding on their street to contact the

Department of Drain Maintenance at 901-357-0100.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.