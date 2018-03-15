0 Sex offender indicted for violating registry for the tenth time

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tipton County man is behind bars for violating the sex offender registry act.

James Reed has been arrested for the crime nine times before and convicted twice.

He has been locked up in the Tipton County jail for nearly a year since he was arrested for driving under the influence, and failure to appear for a felony.

Last week, though, he was indicted for a crime police said he is very familiar with, violation of the sex offender registry act.

Reed’s rap sheet dates back to 2002, when the man was still a teenager.

“The suspect in this case has been in our system for about 16 years now, so we are familiar with him. He's got several prior felony convictions,” said Chief Billy Daugherty, with the sheriff’s office.

Reed’s most serious crime came in 2007.

“His initial crime happened on the church bus,” said Laura Goodnight, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office sex offender coordination.

“It was consensual sex, but because she was 13 at the time and there was an age difference of 11 years constituted a violation of the law,” said Daugherty.

It landed Reed on the sex offender registry for life. He is required by law to check in once a year, and update police on addresses, job changes and social media accounts.

“James' issue is he just doesn't stay in compliance,” said Goodnight.

Police said he has gone back to the church and nearby campgrounds multiple times where the crime happened, and where kids camps are held.

“His conviction was in 2007,” said Daugherty. “So for 11 years he has had to review these rules. He should have a clear understanding of the rules.”

“It's very frightening. I'm glad he was arrested. I have grandchildren. I have children. I have a daughter,” said Marilyn Massey, who lives in Tipton County.

The sheriff’s office checks in with 181 sex offenders in the county, and said most comply and follow the rules. They have a message for the ones who try to skirt the system.

“We are going to hold them to the letter of the law, so if you are a sex offender in Tipton County you are going to follow the rules or we are going to indict you,” said Chief Daugherty.

Reed was arrested in 2013 for being inside a home with minors. The sheriff’s office told us they are not aware of Reed pursuing any underage victims.

