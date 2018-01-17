  • "She had icicles hanging off of her." Dog rescued from icy Memphis streets needs forever home

    A Memphis firefighter was driving through Frayser when he saw a dog in the middle of the road looking for food. Many drivers honked their horns and continued past the dog – some of them nearly hitting her.

    The firefighter, Justin Luttrell, stopped.

    Using chicken breast and lunch meat to get her attention, he finally caught up to the dog a fourth of a mile down the road.

    “She had icicles hanging off of her with multiple sores on her body and looked anorexic,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

    He picked up the stray and put her in the backseat of his truck. They drove to an emergency vet – who said the dog she did not have heartworms, wasn’t spayed and did not have a microchip.

    Now that she’s safe, the little girl needs a forever home. Justin can’t keep her, but he’s hopes that sharing her story will help him find the perfect owner.

