Shelby County and City of Memphis announce opioid awareness campaign

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County and Memphis city leaders announced a collaborative effort to get a handle on our community's opioid crisis.

FOX13 discovered the problem is so severe, it's considered a public health emergency.

The opioid crisis in Shelby County killed more than 500 people in 2016 and without some kind of intervention, the number will jump higher.

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter told FOX13, "It has become what we call in public health emergency, much like measles, mumps."

According to maps from the Shelby County Health Department, the epidemic has crossed not only geographical boundaries but also race and income.

"Opioids are deadly. Victims are all ages, all backgrounds," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Wednesday, the health department announced a new initiative that uses data from law enforcement, first responders, and public health to pinpoint where the overdoses are happening and what treatment is available locally. The numbers coupled with a two-year public awareness campaign.

"The dangers of opioids and more importantly addiction as a disease that is both preventable and treatable," said Haushalter.

The health department told FOX13 as the data becomes available, more money may be spent to increase space, beds, for treatment.

We asked Mayor Strickland what does he expect from his police department if the data points a surge to one neighborhood.

Mayor Strickland said, "The proliferation from illegal trafficking of opioids, and that is a big if, I would expect the police department to have a bigger presence there." The cost of this new initiative will not be cheap.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell told FOX13, "We know that it is going to be expensive. What I would like to do is present that information to the county commission before we release it to the public."

This public awareness campaign will need approval from the county commission for the money.

Commissioners voted to override the veto from Mayor Luttrell in their efforts to file a lawsuit against big pharma, alleging those companies help to fuel the opioid crisis.

