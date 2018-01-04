Shelby County apartment complex back with water after 14 hours

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Water is now running after residents went for 14 hours without water in a Southeast Shelby County apartment complex.

Frozen sheets of ice could be seen throughout the parking lot of the Miller Creek at Germantown Apartments Thursday morning. Resident Matt Davies said he noticed water flying out of the pool room Wednesday night.

“I thought something must of burst and I ran inside and told the office and they come out and sure enough a big crack in the pipe,” Davies said. “Water was just flying everywhere basically.”

As a result, the water was shut off throughout the entire complex.

Residents told FOX13 the apartment management sent an email notification just before nine Wednesday night.

“So at this point it’s still off right now.”

No running water left several residents frustrated. Many used bottled water to do simple tasks like bathe and wash hair.

“It is an inconvenience so you just got to be careful with your water,” Davies said. “Especially with flushing the toilets is a problem too.”

FOX13 went to the leasing office to ask when the pipe would be repaired. Employees inside the office told FOX13 they couldn’t discuss much, but said the apartment manager was on the phone with MLGW since 7:30 Thursday morning.

MLGW fixed the pipe by 11 a.m. later that day. Residents said it’s just too cold out.

“Miller Creek’s done a good job,” Davies said. “Just something you can’t control sometimes.”

The complex told FOX13 MLGW could not come Wednesday night to fix the pipe because it was not deemed as an emergency.

