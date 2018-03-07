Shelby County hiring teens to Fight Blight

Have a teen who needs a summer job? Shelby County might have the perfect fit.
The county is hiring for the Fight Blight team.
According to Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell, I am hiring 100 youth to work this summer in key areas of Shelby County where litter is a constant problem. Fourteen (14) Supervisors will also be hired to oversee the crews. Our program will help beautify our community and assist young people and others who need a job this summer,
About the jobs:
• June 1st – July 26th, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday through Friday
• Youth, 14-20 years-old, $9 per hour
• Supervisors, 21-years-old (minimum), $12 per hour
• Lunch and work team supplies will be provided
The work teams will fan out across the county to pick up roadside litter and conduct neighborhood beautification projects. The non-profit organization Clean Memphis will assist with coordinating the cleanup efforts.
“We’re pleased to work alongside of Mayor Luttrell in this initiative to address the growing problem of litter. It will remind young people how easily trash damages the image of our community,” said Janet Boscarino, Executive Director of Clean Memphis.
Applications for the County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team are only taken online. Go to www.shelbycountytn.gov and look for the heading County Mayor’s Fight Blight Team.
