0 Shelby County man indicted in murder of roommate

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Shelby County man has been indicted on first degree murder charges related to the death of his roommate.

Michael Dorsey, 37, is accused of killing William Powell. The 45-year-old was shot to death on November 21, 2016.

Investigators said a group of men were watching a football game a home on Lake Valley Drive when Dorsey and Powell got into an argument. A witness told deputies Dorsey pulled a gun and told Powell to leave.

The men exited through the garage. When Powell got to the driveway, Dorsey began shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.

Powell suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He tried to run away and seek help, but he died in a neighbor’s driveway.

Dorsey was taken into custody. The alleged murder weapon was not on him, but investigators found it in a nearby sewage drain.

Family members told FOX13 the two men were friends and roommates. They said Powell took care of elderly people in the home, and Dorsey’s loved ones considered him to be like family.

Family also said Dorsey suffered schizophrenia and needed help.

Tuesday, Dorsey was indicted on a charge of first degree murder. He is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

