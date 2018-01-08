Sherra Wright back in court for third extradition hearing Monday

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright Robinson may be on a plane back to Memphis by this time tomorrow.

The ex-wife accused in Lorenzen Wright’s murder will be back in court Monday morning for an extradition hearing. It will be her third hearing since her arrest roughly three weeks ago. The mother has been fighting extradition back to Shelby County.

Sunday afternoon we talked to neighbors and even relatives on what may be Sherra’s last night in California for a while. Seconds after FOX13 pulled up to Sherra Wright Robinson’s suburban California block, her husband of a few months, hopped out of his car.

"Are you Mr. Robertson? You mind if I ask you a few quick questions, man," asked FOX13's Zach Crenshaw.

He did mind, and asked our crew not to come on his property.

He also would not answer when asked if he will be at his wife's court hearing, but Sherra will be there, to find out whether she will stay on the west coast or return to the Mid-South and face murder charges.

Neighbors on her Murrieta block told FOX13 they remember the mother constantly walking the area in a robe and always talking on her cell phone.

"I just see her, in a robe, walking around on her phone. It's weird," said Kevin Medina, who lives three doors down.

Eric Newton saw Sherra daily.

"I saw her almost on a daily basis, and she was always on her cell phone, walking, pacing in front of her house," said Eric Newton, who lives on Sherra's block.

Newton is retired state police and said Sherra kept to herself mostly.

"My grandson Elijah used to go down to her house and play basketball," said Newton.

Newton told FOX13 he has followed Sherra’s case ever since learning about the arrest 3 weeks ago.

"I started reading up a little bit about it. And it came as a shock to me," he said.

Neighbors saw Sherra as eccentric, but not an accused murderer. She has been locked up, without bond, in the Riverside County Jail ever since US Marshals arrested her.

"I'm a little surprised that she is still here in California," said Newton.

Memphis will be closely watching Sherra's extradition hearing yet again on Monday. So will her neighbors, who no longer see Sherra walking the block.

If Sherra is extradited, she will likely fly commercial and be escorted by US Marshals.

The Shelby County District Attorney's has requested that the Tennessee and California Governor's sign papers that would expedite the extradition.

