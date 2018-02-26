Sherra Wright back in court Monday morning

The ex-wife of NBA Star Lorenzen Wright will face a judge today.
Sherra Wright is charged with murder in connection with the killing.
In January, Wright went before a judge but, she had not hired a legal team.
We could learn who will be representing her Monday. She is due in court at 9 a.m..
The former NBA star was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of his ex-wife. The next day, police received a phone call from Lorenzen Wright's cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The then 34-year-old was shot multiple times.
Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9th of this year.
Police said Wright's ex-wife Sherra recruited Billy Turner to carry out the murder.
Sherra Wright-Robinson was indicted & arrested for conspiracy, criminal attempted first-degree & first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright.
Billy Turner faces the same charges.
