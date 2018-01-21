  • Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges

    By: Greg Coy

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright was booked at Shelby County Jail East late Saturday night.

    Police said Wright was booked at Jail East around 11:00 p.m.

    Wright returned to Memphis from Riverside County, California to face murder charges in connection with the death of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright.

    Investigators told FOX13 she was transported via prisoner transport bus.

    That's a 26-hour drive, not including stops. 

    Sherra Wright was arrested in Riverside County, California December 15th.

    Wright was charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband.

