MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright was booked at Shelby County Jail East late Saturday night.
RELATED: Sherra Wright is officially on her way to Memphis
Police said Wright was booked at Jail East around 11:00 p.m.
Wright returned to Memphis from Riverside County, California to face murder charges in connection with the death of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright.
#Breakingnews Accused killer Sherra Wright back in Memphis to face murder charges in death of ex husband Lorenzen Wright. Sherra Wright extradited from CA on a prisoner transport bus. @FOX13Memphis GMM Sunday working to learn the latest. pic.twitter.com/6ITVXbB97X— Greg Coy (@GCoyFOX13) January 21, 2018
Investigators told FOX13 she was transported via prisoner transport bus.
That's a 26-hour drive, not including stops.
RELATED: Sherra Wright won't fly back to Memphis, but she will be here soon
Sherra Wright was arrested in Riverside County, California December 15th.
Wright was charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}