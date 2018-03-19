Sherra Wright, Billy Turner to appear in court together today to face murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The two people charged in the murder of former Memphis basketball star Lorenzen Wright are due back in today.
Sherra Wright and Billy Turner are facing First Degree Murder charges in the 2010 murder of Lorenzen. Both are expected in court at 9 a.m.
We will learn if the District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty against the two. FOX13 spoke with a family friend of the Lorenzen family Sunday afternoon and they said the entire family will be there wearing black.
The family friend also told FOX13 if Sherra Wright and Billy Turner get convicted, they don't want them to get the death penalty.
Sherra Wright pleaded not guilty in February to the charges against her and during that hearing she hired Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Jr. to represent her.
