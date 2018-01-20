  • Sherra Wright is officially on her way to Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Accused killer Sherra Wright is on her way to Memphis.

    FOX13 has confirmed that Wright left Riverside County, California some time Friday on a private prison bus.

    She's heading to Memphis to face charges in the murder of her ex-husband, NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

    That's a 26-hour drive, not including stops. She's not expected to arrive to the bluff city until some time next week. 

    Wright was arrested in California December 15th.

    She's charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband.

