Sherra Wright makes first court appearance in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One of Lorenzen Wright's accused killers, Sherra Wright-Robinson, will make her first court appearance in Memphis in just a few hours.
Wright-Robinson was extradited from California on a first degree murder charge for Lorenzen Wright.
Investigators told FOX13 Wright is currently being held at Jail East.
Sources said the arraignment today could be delayed.
She was arrested December 15th in Riverside County, California.
Lorenzen Wright's decomposing body was found seven years ago in a field, after he was missing for 10 days. His corpse was found July 28, 2010.
