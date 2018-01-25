0 Sherra Wright makes long-awaited first court appearance in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright-Robinson made her first courtroom appearance in Shelby County Thursday morning. She is charged with the murder of her ex-husband, NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

FOX13 was live from the courtroom with coverage from every angle. We will have continued coverage in every newscast today.

Scroll through this story to see video of the court appearance, attorney reactions, and more.

In a court appearance that lasted only a few minutes, the judge read Sherra's charges. Her attorneys then said they were "not prepared" for an arraignment and asked for 30 more days.

The judge opted to delay the hearing and announced February 26 will be the date of Sherra's next court appearance.

WATCH: Video from Sherra's court appearance

After the brief court appearance, attorney's representing Sherra Wright spoke with the media -- as did prosecutor Paul Hagerman and a longtime friend of Lorenzen Wright. You can watch that video below:

RELATED STORIES:

Wright-Robinson was extradited from California on a first degree murder charge. Investigators told FOX13 Wright is being housed at Jail East.

Sources told FOX13 Wednesday that the arraignment today could be delayed, and that turned out to be true.

She was arrested December 15th in Riverside County, California.

Lorenzen Wright's decomposing body was found seven years ago in a field, after he was missing for 10 days. His corpse was found July 28, 2010.

The biggest takeaways from today's court appearance for Sherra can be read below, but something to keep in mind throughout this process is it could be a long road before this goes to actual court.

The venue for trial is currently unknown, but it is possible it could be moved away from Memphis.

FOX13 will be on this case every step of the way, so keep it tuned.

Read minute-by-minute updates from the courtroom below:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.