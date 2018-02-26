Sherra Wright makes second court appearance in Shelby County

The ex-wife of NBA Star Lorenzen Wright will face a judge today.
Sherra Wright is charged with murder in connection with the killing.
FOX13's Greg Coy is inside the courtroom. Watch Good Morning Memphis for live overage and scroll below for minute-by-minute updates.
In January, Wright went before a judge but, she had not hired a legal team.
Farese Jr. and Ballin have officially been hired as the attorneys. They will be back in court March 19. Same date as Billy Turner.
Sherra Wright plead not guilty on all charges.
The former NBA star was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of his ex-wife. The next day, police received a phone call from Lorenzen Wright's cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.
Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The then 34-year-old was shot multiple times.
Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9th of this year.
Police said Wright's ex-wife Sherra recruited Billy Turner to carry out the murder.
Sherra Wright-Robinson was indicted & arrested for conspiracy, criminal attempted first-degree & first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright.
Billy Turner faces the same charges.
