0 Sherra Wright pleads not guilty in Lorenzen's murder: Could she face death penalty?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In three weeks, Sherra Wright will learn if she faces the death penalty for her trial of murdering her ex-husband and NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Sherra Wright got her chance to enter a plea of not guilty after coming to terms on her legal team.

"Waive formal reading of the indictment and enter a not guilty plea," said Blake Ballin, one of Sherra Wright's two defense lawyers.

Trending stories:

It took a month for Attorneys Blake Ballin and Steve Farese, Jr. to work out the particulars with Wright and agree to represent her.

"These are not easy cases from our stand point and not cheap cases from a client’s stand point," said Ballin.

Now the work begins. Wright's legal team can examine the evidence police and prosecutors have, but there is an immediate challenge - if the DA will ask for the death penalty.

Shelby County Prosecutor Paul Hagerman told FOX13, "We will make that announcement in court next time in regard to that so March 19th."

FOX13 researched the Tennessee law. We discovered prosecutors can ask for the death penalty if they can prove Wright hired someone to commit the crime.

The murder was, "especially heinous." If Wright "knowingly solicited, directed or had a substantial role in committing or attempting to commit any first-degree murder."

Wright has also been charged with conspiracy and attempted murder of her ex-husband in a failed plot to kill him months before in Atlanta.

"My expectation is that they will not seek the death penalty because the law does not support that," said Ballin.

"I can't comment on the facts of the case. The evidence in the case or anything about it,” said Prosecutor Paul Hagerman

"We just got started today. It is going to be a long process will take it in time."

Several family members of Lorenzen Wright told FOX13 they are not in favor of Sherra Wright getting the death penalty if convicted.

They would prefer life in prison if the jury returns a guilty verdict. The family wore black to send a message to Sherra.

"That was my grandson," said Louise Vassar, Lorenzen’s Grandmother who told FOX13 she will not miss one court date unless she is too sick to walk.

Lorenzen’s mother went to court to let everyone know she is concerned about his children.

"They are doing fine, but I need them here in Memphis," said Deborah Marion. "I am hanging in there,” she added.

The tears and presence of Lorenzen Wright's family is a driving force for prosecutor Paul Hagerman.

"The family has been emotional every time I have seen them. They have waited years now," said Hagerman.

Absent in the courtroom were any family or supporters for Sherra Wright. "Sherra Wrights family is in Riverside, California," said Steve Farese, Jr, one of Sherra Wright's two defense attorneys.

Sherra Wright's attorneys told FOX13 it would have been difficult for either her children or family to attend Monday's court hearing.

The children are in school and her third husband lives in California where U.S. Marshals arrested her in December.

"Here is one thing I do know about Sherra, all she thinks about all day is those children, and don't think that is a secret to anybody," said Farese, Jr.

It is no secret Deborah Marion won't rest until she gets justice for her son. "It is really hard,but I am glad. I have been waiting seven years for this," said Marion.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.