Sherra Wright returning to Memphis to face murder charges

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright-Robinson is returning to Memphis.

RELATED: Sherra Wright waives extradition, will be sent back to Shelby County

The ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright waived extradition on Monday, and agreed to return to Shelby County to face the murder charges.

FOX13 was the only Memphis station in California for the hearing. Wright-Robinson finally stopped fighting the extradition because she did have much of a choice.

RELATED STORIES:

A governor’s warrant was in the works when Wright-Robinson waived extradition. Exactly three weeks after Wright-Robinson first appeared in a wheelchair, she was back before the judge.

This time though, she decided not to fight the extradition.

“Are those your signatures that are on the document?,” asked the judge.

“Yes, your honor,” replied Wright-Robinson.

“At this time do you waive extradition to the state of Tennessee?”

“I do,” said Wright-Robinson.

“So be the order,” said the judge. “They should pick you up in a week or so Ms. Wright.”



As quickly as it began, it was over. The entire hearing lasted less than a minute.

In roughly a week, Wright-Robinson will be taken in handcuffs back to her hometown where prosecutors allege she masterminded the murder ex-husband, and beloved baller, Lorenzen Wright.

Wright-Robinson did not want to speak with us when we requested a jail sit down. Her current husband did not either.

He sped out of court after the hearing, wearing a Memphis Grizzlies hat.

His wife is charged with killing a Memphis Grizzly and soon will be back in the city where it all went down.

Wright-Robinson does not have a lawyer yet, but her family has contacted high-profile defense attorney Steve Farese.

Farese told FOX13 representation is not finalized, but he does plan to meet with Sherra Wright-Robinson when she lands in Memphis.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.