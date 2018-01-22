Sherra Wright returns to Memphis to face murder charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After weeks of being held in a California jail, Sherra Wright was booked at Shelby County Jail East late Saturday night.
Wright returned to Memphis from Riverside County, California to face murder charges in connection with the death of her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright.
We are working to learn when Sherra Wright will make her first appearance in Shelby County Court. FOX13's Tom Dees has live updates on the case on Good Morning Memphis.
Investigators told FOX13 she was transported via prisoner transport bus. It was a 26-hour drive, not including stops.
Wright was arrested in Riverside, California Friday, December 15. She was indicted & arrested for conspiracy, criminal attempted first-degree & first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen.
Billy Turner, of Collierville, is also charged with Lorenzen's murder.
