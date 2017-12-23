Sherra Wright: What you missed and what's to come

0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's been a week since ex-wife of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright, Sherra Wright-Robinson, was arrested and charged with Lorenzen's murder. FOX13 was the first to break the story.

Wright-Robinson was arrested in Riverside, California Friday, December 15. Jail records show she was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside at 9:28 p.m. pacific time. She was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said Sherra Wright-Robinson was indicted & arrested for conspiracy, criminal attempted first-degree & first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

The former NBA star was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of his ex-wife. The next day, police received a phone call from Lorenzen Wright's cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The then 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9th of this year.

Billy R. Turner, 46, was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

During a news conference on Saturday, December 16, officials revealed the number of details regarding the charges against Wright-Robinson, but the biggest bombshell came in its closing moments.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings answered "yes" when asked if Sherra Wright and Billy Turner tried to kill Lorenzen Wright in the past.

One of the most shocking new revelations, police said Sherra Wright and Billy Turner were both at the scene when Lorenzen was murdered. Prosecutors did not say who pulled the trigger.

In the attempted murder charge though, the District Attorney wrote Sherra “acquired firearms” and “recruited” others to “kill Lorenzen Wright.”

Sherra Wright-Robinson told detectives that the last time she saw Lorenzen, he had a box of drugs and cash. Sources told FOX13 that was never the case, and Lorenzen never had drugs on him that night.

The indictment documents detail the allegations against Wright-Robinson and Turner, including the reasoning behind the attempted murder charge.

On Monday, December 18, Sherra Wright-Robinson made a brief court appearance in Riverside County, California.

The hearing was supposed to center around sending her back to Memphis to face charges for the 2010 murder. Wright-Robinson arrived to the hearing seated in a wheelchair. Before it began, she could be seen in the hallway moving her legs back and forth.

The arraignment/extradition hearing was later postponed to Wednesday, December 20, as questions started to surround her health. Wright-Robinson's public defender wanted a jail doctor to examine her.

Sherra Wright-Robinson made her second court appearance Wednesday, December 20. This time, she was not in a wheelchair.

The court hearing in Riverside County, California was again expected to center around sending Wright-Robinson back to Memphis, but she will not be sent back, at least for now. Wright-Robinson will remain in Riverside County until at least January 8, 2018.

Sherra Wright-Robinson must have her extradition hearing in order to face charges for the murder, but the attorney of Wright-Robinson told the judge Wednesday morning he is "unavailable" until January 8.

FOX13’s Greg Coy visited her California neighborhood to speak with people who saw her every day. At least three neighbors told us they don’t know why Wright-Robinson needed a wheelchair during her first court appearance because every time they saw her, she was walking and usually on her cell phone.

“I call her Ms. AT&T because she was always on telephone,” said neighbor Eric Newton.

Neighbors said they constantly saw Sherra Wright-Robinson on the phone walking around her Murrieta neighborhood.

“Always just walking, constantly walking almost as if she was pacing,” said Newton.

As investigators continue to dig through this case that has the community on the edge their seats, FOX13 dug into Sherra's new life since Lorenzen's murder.

Sherra Wright-Robinson has lived in multiple states since 2015. She first moved to Texas then California, where is she is currently.

She has 6 children, one who's in college. The woman who appeared in court in a wheelchair lived a very different life on social media.

Wright posted pictures of herself and many more of her kids. On Twitter, Wright actively supported her kids. Weeks before her arrest, she retweeted multiple tributes to her ex-husband Lorenzen on the anniversary of his death.

FOX13 knocked on the door Sherra Wright-Robinson recently called home in Riverside County, California. The sign outside the door says, ‘The Robertson home’ and for good reason.

The owner of the home is Tim Robertson. He and Sherra Wright-Robinson got married recently in California.

We asked to see their marriage license, but the couple decided to make it confidential which means we cannot find out when they got married or where the ceremony happened.

This is the third marriage for Wright-Robinson.

Tim Robertson bought their home this summer for nearly $500,000. FOX13 dug into his background and discovered he once lived in Memphis. He works for a record label based out of San Diego.

We called both numbers listed for him. One was disconnected and we left a message on the second. We wanted to ask him about the accusations that his wife faces in the murder of her ex-husband, Lorenzen Wright. Did the couple ever talk about Lorenzen's murder and the unsolved crime?

Tim Robertson did not come to the Wright-Robinson extradition hearing on Monday or Wednesday.

As many questions about Wright-Robinson's background remain, legal problems continue to mount. Lorenzen’s father, Herb Wright, renewed his push to wrestle control of his late son’s estate from Wright-Robinson.

For years, Herb Wright has been in a legal battle to get control of his son’s late estate and money to provide for his grandchildren, and he is not giving up the fight. Sherra Wright-Robinson and the father of her late husband have locked horns in probate court over who would control the estate.

One day before U.S. Marshals arrested Wright-Robinson on a fugitive warrant, Herb Wright filed a new challenge.

Herb Wright wants to have to an interest in a rental property Lorenzen owned on Prescott Street.

When it comes to his grandchildren, the grandfather wants the one year of child support Lorenzen paid, distributed among his six children equally that started January 2011.

He essentially wants control of the estate and money to take care of Wright’s children.

We asked the district attorney if her office had any contact with Sherra Wright-Robinson. Shelby County Distirct Attorney General, Amy Weirich, said they were waiting until she was extradited back.

As for the evidence, we do not know what investigators have. We do know multiple shell casings were found at the murder scene. Police said they've only recovered one gun.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you the latest updates.

