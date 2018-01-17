  • Sherra Wright won't fly back to Memphis, but she will be here soon

    To save money, Sherra Wright not board a plane to Memphis.

    Instead she will take a bus from Riverside County, CA to Memphis on Friday. This will be a five to six day trip, so she's expected to be in Memphis next week.

    It could cost up to $8,000 to transport Sherra Wright to Memphis.

    Two deputies will fly from Memphis to California to ride with Wright back to the Mid-South via bus.

    She is expected arrive in Shelby County Jail East next week.

