Shooting at Mississippi Walmart leaves one woman dead

    STARKVILLE, Miss. - Police responded to a shooting at a Starkville, Mississippi Walmart Saturday morning at 9:30.

    Officers said one woman was injured and transported to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

    One male was confronted on the scene, after a brief struggle he was detained by police.

    The Starkville Police Department has charged 41-year old William Thomas “Tommy” Chisholm with capital murder.

    Investigators believe this was a domestic situation. According to officials the scene is now secure.

    This is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

