Shooting at Mississippi Walmart leaves one woman in hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Police responded to a shooting at a Starkville, Mississippi Walmart Saturday morning at 9:30.
Officers said one woman was injured and transported to the hospital.
One male was confronted on the scene, after a brief struggle he was detained by police.
Investigators believe this was a domestic situation. According to officials the scene is now secure.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
