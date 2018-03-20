  • Shooting in North Memphis leaves man fighting for his life

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a North Memphis shooting. 

    It happened Monday night around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue. 

    One man was critically shot, according to MPD. The victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center. The male suspect fled the scene in a white Camaro with a black top bearing MS tags.

    If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

