Shooting in North Memphis leaves man fighting for his life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a North Memphis shooting.
It happened Monday night around 8:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.
One man was critically shot, according to MPD. The victim was rushed to Regional One Medical Center. The male suspect fled the scene in a white Camaro with a black top bearing MS tags.
If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
