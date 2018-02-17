Shooting outside Memphis nightclub leaves 5 people hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting at Club Bosses leaves five people hospitalized.
MPD responded to the scene at 2:06 Saturday morning in the 3100 block of North Watkins in Frayser.
Investigators told FOX13 five people were shot outside the building.
Three men, ages 37,31, and 29 are listed in critical condition. One man, 24 and one woman, 19 are non-critical, according to police.
Officers said the suspects fled the scene northbound on Watkins in a black four door midsize vehicle.
If you have any information concerning this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
At 2:06 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 3188 N Watkins Ave. 5 victims were shot outside of the building. 3 males, 37, 31 & 29 are listed as critical & 1 male, 34, & 1 female, 19, are non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 17, 2018
The suspect(s) fled n/b on Watkins in a black 4 door midsized vehicle.
