  Shooting outside Memphis nightclub leaves 5 people hospitalized

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a shooting at Club Bosses leaves five people hospitalized.

    MPD responded to the scene at 2:06 Saturday morning in the 3100 block of North Watkins in Frayser.

    Investigators told FOX13 five people were shot outside the building.

    Three men, ages 37,31, and 29 are listed in critical condition. One man, 24 and one woman, 19 are non-critical, according to police.

    Officers said the suspects fled the scene northbound on Watkins in a black four door midsize vehicle.

    If you have any information concerning this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

     

