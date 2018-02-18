0 Shooting outside Memphis nightclub leaves 5 people wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Torn pieces of crime scene tape are telltale signs there was chaos at a Frayser club overnight.

"I was hoping to see his car up here," Joyce Perkins said.

Unfortunately, the parking lot was empty. To better understand why the Memphis mother was so concerned, you have to know what happened outside the club during the wee hours Saturday. Five people, four men and a teenage girl, were shot.

On Sunday, MPD told FOX13 three victims were discharged from the hospital. However, one man is still listed in critical condition, while another man is listed in non-critical condition.

Joyce Perkins was unsure if her son was one of the victims, as she said he did not return home after going to the club hours before.

"You panic, you just don’t know what to do," Perkins said. "Because he’s always answering the phone, always. Everybody’s on pins and needles right now."

As Perkins waited, FOX13 reached out to investigators who said her son was not one of the five victims. It was welcomed news.

"I’m excited, a big relief, a big relief," Perkins said. "And I thank you all so much."

However, it's not all good news, as there are five other families who are hoping police will piece together exactly what happened outside the Frayser club.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

