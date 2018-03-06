  • Shots fired outside Oak Court Mall

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are currently working a shooting near the Oak Court Mall. 

    The shooting happened around 6:06 p.m. outside the mall by Dillard's. That's located near the main office building.

    According to a source, no one was hit during the shooting. 

    We are on the scene working to learn more info, so check back for updates. 

