Shots fired outside Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are currently working a shooting near the Oak Court Mall.
The shooting happened around 6:06 p.m. outside the mall by Dillard's. That's located near the main office building.
According to a source, no one was hit during the shooting.
We are on the scene working to learn more info, so check back for updates.
