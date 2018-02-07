  • SIGNING DAY: Five Hillcrest students sign letters of intent

    By: Joshua Tucker

    Five students at a Green Dot Public School will be signing to college teams on Wednesday. 

    The Hillcrest High students will be joining football programs across the county. 

    In a release the school said Hillcrest is 'now among the top two schools in Memphis for students receiving football scholarships.'

    It went on to say, "This is the first time in 15 years, the school will likely have players signing onto Division 1 programs."

