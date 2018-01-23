Smoking age being raised? Tennessee bill aims to make change

A bill that has been introduced into Tennessee legislation is pushing to change the legal smoking age.
The bill aims to “increase age restrictions for tobacco and vapor-related products.” The age to purchase such products would increase from 18 to 19.
Senator Jeff Yarbro and Representative Darren Jernigan are credited with introducing the bill. The bill passed on first consideration in the Senate – and it has been introduced in the House.
Tennessee Smoke Free Association, an advocacy group that focuses on Tobacco Harm Reduction, spoke out against the proposed bill on social media.
You can track the bill’s progress here.
