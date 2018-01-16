Snow causes changes to MATA routes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Area Transit announces changes to the routes for Tuesday due to snow conditions.
According to MATA, Route 6 will not operate. Route 18 is in service but expect detours. The detour will happen on South on Watkins, right on St. Elmo, right on Range Line, left on Frasyer Boulevard to the regular route.
Also, Route 7 will operate on Shelby Drive, not Holmes Road. Route 11 will also be on detour. Travel down Danny Thomas to Chelsea to Third Street going inbound and outbound.
This is a friendly remind from MATA, they are operating on regular service, but accept delays given to the weather.
We will update this story if/when MATA announces more changes.
