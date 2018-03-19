0 Sole camera at Memphis shopping center leads to arrest of Amber Alert kidnapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There is only one camera in the Southeast Memphis shopping center where 11-month-old Zoe Jordan was kidnaped Friday night.

It belongs to Marques Singleton, who also owns the barbershop which sits next to D-Bo’s Buffalo Wings and Things where Jordan was kidnaped.

“It’s a big thing. We caught the suspect that kidnaped the kid,” Singleton said.

Singleton told FOX13, he paid for it out of his own pocket to protect his clients and business.

“The investment was a great investment for the shopping center,” he said.

Friday night, that investment paid off big time. It was his lone camera which ended up catching the kidnaper in the act. It doesn't catch much action, but Singleton said it came through when it mattered.

“That’s one of the good things the camera has done since it purchased it,” he said.

James Williams was arrested Sunday morning, one day after Baby Zoe was found safe. He was charged with kidnapping and theft of property over ten-thousand-dollars.

Police told FOX13 Williams' last known address, is only five minutes away from where Zoe was found on Benoit and Cleary Drives.

Singleton said he’s happy his camera could help.

“God blessed them,” Singleton said. “I’m glad I had something that could get some footage that would give them a little knowledge of what went on.”

And now, he's getting with neighboring business owners hoping to get more cameras to prevent this from happening again.

