Some Helena-West Helena residents still don't have water after 24 hours

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Mary Murphie has lived in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas for 46 years. She said she was surprised to come home to no running water Thursday evening.

“Well, it went off yesterday, yesterday evening I think it was” Murphie said. “I went out and got some bottled water, but made it through the night. It came back on this morning.”

Nearly half of the city is still without running water due to a water line break on Yazoo Street. The water tanks on the eastside of the city were turned off Thursday to work on the cracked pipe.

Murphie said purchasing water can be an inconvenience for families.

“Well, I used it to drink, you know bathe and stuff like that,” Murphie said.

Helena-West Helena Mayor Jay Hollowell said the pipe was temporarily fixed, but a spot north of the original repair is causing more water to leak from the site. He said it could take up to 40 hours to refill the tanks if there aren’t any other problems.

“Yea, I don’t want to be without no more water for a while you know what I’m saying, but if it happens hopefully we’ll be prepared for it,” Murphie said.

Several areas remain under a Boil Water Advisory. Officials said the health department will test the water once it’s fully restored.

