Sources: MPD officers bred police K9s with their family pets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis police officers assigned to the K9 unit are under investigation for using the highly trained dogs for personal gain, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
The officers are being questioned about their use of the police dogs for personal gain.
They allegedly let their family pets mate with the police dogs. After a litter was born, the puppies were, at times, housed on police property, sources said.
MPD Director Mike Rallings confirmed there is an active investigation into the K9 unit. He told FOX13 he is “disappointed.”
