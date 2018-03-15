0 South Memphis family living in poor conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis mother said she and her child are living in an unhealthy environment and her landlord won’t do anything about it.

Tamrecha Jackson said the sewage in front of the apartment she’s renting is half of her problem.

"He won't fix nothing period,” Jackson said.

She moved in this apartment unit in South Memphis in May and ever since she’s been experiencing problem after problem.

"This is a hole in the wall to the next apartment, to go to the next apartment in my closet,” Jackson said.

Jackson said her landlord even turns off the water for days.

Jackson said the safety has also become a concern.

"It's not safe for me to lock my door like this because 3:00 Monday morning someone walked in on me. This door doesn't lock. This door doesn't lock nor does this door lock,” Jackson said.

Jackson showed us several receipts of rent being paid.

FOX13 did call a source with Code Enforcement who sent an inspector over to the home.

We are waiting to learn what violations were found by the inspector inside Jackson’s home.

