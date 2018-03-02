South Memphis man convicted after smash and grab robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 29-year-old South Memphis man was convicted on five felony counts for his role in a smash-and grab at a pawnshop two years ago.
Victor Wise was convicted on two counts of aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.
Officials told FOX13 he will be sentenced later this month by Judge James Lammery Jr.
The incident took place August 4, 2016 at the Cash America Pawn in the 1100 block of South Bellevue near East McLemore, according to police.
Investigators said the a man with a gun and another man with a hammer threatened customers and employees, broke a glass display case and escaped with a large amount of jewelry and cash.
All suspects were captures a short time later in West Memphis, Ark.
Investigators believe Wise was a planner and the getaway driver in the robbery. The other defendants are awaiting trial.
