South Memphis woman goes days without heat in apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis Woman reached out to FOX13 to get help after going six days without heat in her apartment. Thursday, her heater was finally replaced.
Vicki Rayborn said her heat went out Friday around noon. It was about 27 degrees at the time. She’s lived in the complex for eight years, but the week without heat has been an eternity for her.
“I’ve been putting on layers of clothes,” Rayborn said. “I’ve been in the bed with my gloves on.”
All because of a heater which went out at the worst possible moment in the middle of the day during a 27-degree day.
She told FOX13 she went to the complex which gave her two space heaters initially before her heater was replaced.
FOX13 reached out to the apartment manager for a comment, but they declined.
Trending stories:
- Woman found dead outside Memphis City Hall identified
- Known drug dealer shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting, suspect detained
- CLOSURES: Schools and businesses close due to hazardous road conditions
- “She had icicles hanging off of her.” Dog rescued from icy Memphis streets needs forever home
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}