MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 12-year-old Southaven student took his life after his family says he was bullied at Southaven Middle School.
PHOTOS: Southaven 6th grader takes his life after being bullied at school
Andy Leach, who was a saxophone player and a boy scout with the rest of his life ahead of him, was gone in just moments after hanging himself in his father’s garage.
"There was somebody bulling him, and we don't know who it was," said Cheryl Hudson, Andy's mother.
While Andy may be gone, his family told FOX13 this did not have to happen, and they will fight to make sure it never happens again to someone else's child.
On FOX13 News at 5, Andy's mother details the moments she was told her son had died and we push the school for answers on what's being done to protect vulnerable students.
Trending stories:
- Driver killed after slamming into tree
- Man arrested for Cordova double stabbing on McDonald's parking lot, court records say
- MPD: Robbers use dating site to lure man, victim turns table on suspect
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}