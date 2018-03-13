  • Southaven 6th grader takes his life after being bullied at school

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 12-year-old Southaven student took his life after his family says he was bullied at Southaven Middle School. 

    PHOTOS: Southaven 6th grader takes his life after being bullied at school

    Andy Leach, who was a saxophone player and a boy scout with the rest of his life ahead of him, was gone in just moments after hanging himself in his father’s garage. 

    "There was somebody bulling him, and we don't know who it was," said Cheryl Hudson, Andy's mother.

    While Andy may be gone, his family told FOX13 this did not have to happen, and they will fight to make sure it never happens again to someone else's child.

    On FOX13 News at 5, Andy's mother details the moments she was told her son had died and we push the school for answers on what's being done to protect vulnerable students.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Southaven 6th grader takes his life after being bullied at school

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeSoto County grandfather hit & killed by car on I-55

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bicycle-riding suicide bomber kills 3 in northeast Nigeria

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mid-South investigators digging for clues, skeletal remains found

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trio of suicide bombers kill 20 at crowded market in Nigeria