Southaven police searching for two armed robbery suspects

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Southaven Police Department is looking for two suspects responsible for an armed robbery.
The incident happened December 7, 2017. A man and a woman driving a Ford Explorer followed the victim back to Southaven from a convenience store in the Getwell and American Way area in Memphis.
The suspects robbed the victim at gunpoint, and police need help identifying them.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-8652 or the DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS (8477).
