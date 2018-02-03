0 Southaven shooting victim to be laid to rest

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A Southaven High School student was unfortunately shot by a friend while playing with a gun.

Marcus Reeves Jr. will be laid to rest this weekend. FOX13 spoke with the Reeves' grandmother, and she said all her grandson's dreams were stolen in a senseless act.

Beatrice Reeves has been doing nothing but crying about her grandson.

"Just all at once, this happened, and it took away everything. His dreams and everything he dreamed of," Reeves said.

17-year-old Marcus Reeves Jr. was set to graduate from Southaven High School. He had just gotten a second job. He dreamed of going to welding school.

"He had a rewarding future. He was looking to do all this." Beatrice Reeves said.

Neighbors told us that the shooting happened in a driveway in Horn Lake. Police said the teens told them that they were playing with a gun that they thought was unloaded.

"Shot him in the face right below his nose," Beatrice Reeves said.

Marcus Reeves Jr. died twelve days later at Regional One. Now, instead of planning for his future, his grandmother is working on the details of his homegoing service.

"One of his friends had a gun and it went off, " Beatrice Reeves said.

No charges have been filed yet in the shooting death of Marcus Reeves Junior. The case is set to the Grand Jury.

Reeves will be buried in Batesville, Mississippi this Sunday.

